NGT notice to Centre, others over unbarricaded 80-ft deep pit in central Delhi

Days after a bank employee died after falling into a 15-foot-deep pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board, the National Green Tribunal has issued a notice to the Centre and others regarding another unbarricaded 60-80 feet deep excavation pit here. The green body was hearing a plea alleging that the private parties or respondents violated environmental norms while constructing the Central Square Complex, also known as the DCM Flatted Factory Complex, at Bara Hindu Rao in central Delhi district. A bench of NGT chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel noted the allegations that there was ''an unbarricaded excavation pit approximately 60-80 feet deep, spanning 6-7 acres, which has been left exposed and abandoned by the private respondents for over 12 to 18 years at the Plaza 4 (commercial) site within the complex.'' In its order dated February 10, the bench said that according to the plea, the unfenced pit, left without warning signs and other security measures, has become a contaminated swamp breeding disease, polluting groundwater and degrading the ecology. Besides, there was continuous sewage discharge into it. Underlining that the matter raised ''substantial issues'' regarding compliance with environmental rules, the tribunal issued notice to the Centre, Delhi Pollution Control Committee, Delhi Police, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Central Ground Water Authority, Central Pollution Control Board, and various Delhi government departments. Notices were also issued to private parties, DCM Limited, Purerath Infrastructure Ltd, Kamayani Facility Management Pvt Ld and one Sumant Bharat Ram. ''In the meantime, the Respondent 2, DPCC, will carry out spot inspection and ensure compliance of norms by taking appropriate action,'' the tribunal said, posting the matter for further proceedings on May 20. On the intervening night of February 5 and 6, Kamal Dhyani, a bank employee, fell into a 15-foot-deep pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board in West Delhi's Janakpuri. Dhyani, an employee with a private bank in Rohini, was returning home on his bike when he fell into the pit dug for a sewer project and suffered fatal injuries.

