A Blueprint for Shared Security: MILAN 2026 as the Global Anchor for Collective Maritime Peace

The Indian Navy's Exercise MILAN 2026 moves beyond dialogue to complex, multi-domain sea maneuvers and advanced combat drills, operationalizing interoperability against emerging maritime threats. MILAN 2026 aims to evaluate the collective response capabilities of participating navies as a cohesive maritime force through real-time communication and combined tactics. The exercise will form a major operational pillar of #IFR2026_India, showcasing collective maritime strength. In a historic demonstration of maritime convergence, the Indian Navy is set to host Exercise MILAN 2026 from February 15–25. Guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's MAHASAGAR vision, 70+ nations will participate in the exercise, moving beyond diplomacy to high-intensity drills, solidifying India's role as a global anchor for maritime peace and a rules-based order. The 2026 edition marks the most sophisticated iteration of MILAN 2026 to date, moving from basic passage exercises to complex naval warfare. The Harbour Phase, February 19, commences with a showcase of Camaraderie, Cooperation & Collaboration at the opening ceremony & International City Parade, followed by intellectual exchange through the International Maritime Seminar and Subject Matter Expert Exchanges (SMEE), laying the groundwork for the operational phase. This serves as a vital trust-building precursor, allowing commanders to synchronize communication protocols before engaging in live-firing exercises and tactical maneuvers. The exercise culminates in a rigorous Sea Phase (February 21–25) in the underwater of Bengal. Unlike previous years, 2026 emphasizes 'multi-domain synergy,' integrating submarine warfare, surface-to-air engagements, and complex Electronic Warfare (EW) scenarios. This phase is specifically designed to test the limits of cross-platform compatibility, ensuring that warships from diverse technological backgrounds can operate together to counter shared maritime challenges. A key highlight of #MILAN2026 is the role of India's indigenous platforms. The carrier battle group likely to be led by INS Vikrant, alongside the newly commissioned Giri class and other ships, will not only feature India's 'Builder's Navy' status but also provide participating nations a first-hand look at the reliability of Indian-made defense hardware in a high-intensity environment. Ultimately, Exercise MILAN 2026 serves as a practical laboratory for the MAHASAGAR doctrine. By simulating responses to non-traditional threats, including piracy, asymmetric drone attacks, and disaster relief, the exercise moves past symbolic diplomacy to create a tangible 'Security Architecture' that safeguards the global maritime commons. About Exercise MILAN Initiated in 1995 with four nations, MILAN has evolved into a global maritime benchmark for trust and cooperation. Hosted biennially by the Indian Navy , it serves as a vital instrument for India's Act East Policy and the SAGAR framework. The 2026 edition represents an unprecedented scale of naval diplomacy and our stepping up as a Preferred Security Partner. By highlighting India's shared commitment to international maritime security and camaraderie, MILAN secures the stability of the global commons. Websites Official event page - ifrmilan26.com Indian Navy website - https://indiannavy.gov.in/ Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/IndianNavy/ Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/indiannavy/ X - https://x.com/IndiannavyMedia YouTube - http://www.youtube.com/@IndianNavyOfficialChannel Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2902872/INDIAN_NAVY_MILAN_2026.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2876807/5795820/The_Indian_Navy_Logo.jpg

