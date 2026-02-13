UPDATE 1-Trump plans to roll back some tariffs on metal and aluminium goods, FT reports

​U.S. President ‌Donald Trump ​is planning to scale back some tariffs ‌on steel and aluminium goods, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people familiar ‌with the matter.

Trump hit steel ‌and aluminium imports with tariffs of up to 50% last year including the ⁠country ​rate ⁠on the non-steel and non-aluminum content. The administration is ⁠now reviewing the list of products affected ​by the levies and plans to ⁠exempt some items, halt the expansion of ⁠the ​lists and instead launch more targeted national security probes into ⁠specific goods, the report added.

Reuters could not ⁠immediately ⁠verify the report.

