Intellect Design Arena launches subscription model for AI platform Purple Fabric

Homegrown fintech solutions firm Intellect Design Arena on Friday announced the launch of Enterprise AI on Tap, a subscription model for its Purple Fabric AI platform. The future of enterprise AI will belong to platforms that organisations can rely on every day, not just to generate answers, but to support accountable decisions, said Arun Jain, Chairman and Managing Director of Intellect Design Arena and Chief Architect of Purple Fabric.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2026 15:53 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 15:53 IST
Intellect Design Arena launches subscription model for AI platform Purple Fabric
Homegrown fintech solutions firm Intellect Design Arena on Friday announced the launch of ''Enterprise AI on Tap,'' a subscription model for its Purple Fabric AI platform. The move is aimed at democratising high-grade AI infrastructure for mid-market enterprises, financial institutions, and government bodies without the need for capital-intensive upfront investments. To support the rollout, the company also announced the 'Purple Fabric Academy' to train leadership teams and architects in operationalising governed AI. ''Organisations are moving beyond experimentation - they now need judgment-centric, trustworthy AI that is safe enough to trust with real decisions. Purple Fabric is engineered as a certified, governance-ready infrastructure where reliability, auditability and transparency are built into the architecture, not added afterwards. ''This allows institutions to deploy AI with confidence across finance, healthcare, governance and other mission-critical domains where consequences matter. The future of enterprise AI will belong to platforms that organisations can rely on every day, not just to generate answers, but to support accountable decisions,'' said Arun Jain, Chairman and Managing Director of Intellect Design Arena and Chief Architect of Purple Fabric. The monthly subscription plan, worth Rs 99,500, enables up to 50 users to deploy and scale the solution.

