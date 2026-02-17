Godrej Secures Major Security Contract with Cochin Airport

Godrej Enterprises Group (GEG) has announced a major new contract with Cochin International Airport Limited. The deal involves deploying state-of-the-art gates and perimeter security systems at the airport's key access points.

This project will see the installation of Under Vehicle Scanning Systems (UVSS) equipped with automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) and advanced tyre killers. The aim is to significantly boost vehicle screening capabilities and access control at the airport's terminals 1 and 2.

Pushkar Gokhale, Business Head of GEG's Security Solutions, stated that this expansion reflects the growing demand for smart security infrastructure at Indian airports, highlighting the company's commitment to enhancing safety and regulatory compliance across the nation's critical infrastructure.

