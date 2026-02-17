Infosys Pioneers AI First Value Framework to Capture Billions in Global AI Opportunity

Infosys unveiled its AI First Value Framework on Tuesday, aiming to capture a significant USD 300-400 billion opportunity in AI services by 2030. The company highlighted the global acceleration of generative and agentic AI adoption among enterprises.

Fueled by Infosys Topaz, the framework assists businesses in scaling AI value and transitioning from experiments to organization-wide AI models. Referencing a Nasscom-McKinsey report, Infosys envisioned this shift as uncharted territory in IT services.

According to Nandan Nilekani, Infosys co-founder and chairman, the AI First framework signifies a critical evolution for IT services, emphasizing systems integration, governance, and large-scale transformation. CEO Salil Parekh affirmed the framework readies Infosys to expand its market share across various AI sectors.

