LaLiga's Legal Victory: VPN Block in Spain Shakes Up Streaming Piracy

Spain's LaLiga and Telefónica have secured a court ruling requiring VPNs like NordVPN and Proton VPN to block access to 16 websites pirating LaLiga matches. The decision, citing VPNs as technological intermediaries, aligns with European regulation and aims to curb match piracy in Spain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2026 20:36 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 20:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a landmark decision, Spain's LaLiga and its broadcasting partner, Telefónica, have been granted a court order to mandate VPN providers NordVPN and Proton VPN to block 16 websites accused of illegally streaming LaLiga matches within Spanish borders.

The ruling, which emphasizes the role of VPNs as technological intermediaries, calls for the immediate inaccessibility of IP addresses linked to piracy. By classifying these VPN services under European Digital Services Regulation, the court has highlighted their responsibility in facilitating match piracy if left unchecked.

The court's ex parte ruling, which was determined without all parties present due to urgency, is final and non-appealable. It underscores the imperative for VPNs to inhibit infringements via their platforms. In response, LaLiga has introduced a reward system for verified reports of unauthorized broadcasts, reinforcing its commitment to protect broadcast rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

