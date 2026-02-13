Special streaming arrangements made ahead of Vijay-led TVK election meeting in Salem

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Parthiban on Friday said many cadres and fans were disappointed because they could not obtain entry passes for the election campaign meeting, scheduled to be held today, which has been restricted to a total of 4,998 individuals. However, he said that special streaming arrangements have been made so they can watch TVK chief Vijay address the gathering. Parthiban is the district secretary of TVK in Salem.

"TVK public meeting will definitely happen soon in Salem, headed by our leader Vijay. Several of our cadres and Vijay's fans were disappointed as they couldn't participate in the meeting. We have arranged special streaming and live uploads through media and social media. We are very eager to see our leader Vijay speak. Salem has 11 constituencies, TVK is strong in each and every single constituency," Parthiban told ANI. The TVK is set to hold an election meeting at Seelanaickenpatti in Salem later today ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly polls. Vijay has left his residence in Neelankarai, Chennai, to attend the meeting.

The election meeting will take place at the KVP Garden premises between 12:00 PM and 3:00 PM, under tight security, where Vijay is scheduled to address a gathering of 4,998 individuals. As per police guidelines, the event has been organised strictly as a permitted internal meeting. A total of 4,998 individuals who have been issued entry passes embedded with QR codes will be permitted inside the venue. No one without a valid entry pass will be allowed to participate under any circumstances.

District-level administrators have ensured that only authorised participants will be allowed to attend. The arrangements for the programme were inspected yesterday by the party's General Secretary N Anand, General Secretary (Election Management) Aadhav Arjuna, Executive Committee Chief Coordinator KA Sengottaiyan, and other party functionaries. They also addressed the media following their inspection.

Party cadres and members of the public who have not received entry passes have been requested to refrain from coming to the venue. They have been urged to watch the programme through live television broadcasts instead. The party has appealed for full cooperation in adhering to these regulations. Meanwhile, heavy police security arrangements have been put in place around the venue and in the surrounding areas to ensure the smooth conduct of the programme. Police personnel have been deployed in large numbers, and vehicle checks are being carried out at key entry points.

Traffic diversions and temporary road usage restrictions have also been imposed in and around Seelanayakkanpatti and the KVP Garden area during the event hours. The police have advised the public to avoid unnecessary travel through these routes and to use alternative roads to prevent congestion. Authorities have stated that the measures are aimed at maintaining law and order and ensuring public safety during the high-profile political event.

Heightened security comes amid forty-one people lost their lives in a stampede that took place in September last year during a massive gathering organised by the TVK to welcome actor-turned-politician and the party's founder, Vijay. (ANI)

