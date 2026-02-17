Left Menu

VIP Movements Cause Restricted Access at India AI Impact Summit 2026

Due to VIP movements, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence, access to the India AI Impact Summit 2026 will be restricted. Delegates must vacate certain areas by 4:30 PM for a state dinner. Entry and exit protocols and traffic restrictions are outlined for the event days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2026 22:41 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 22:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Access to the India AI Impact Summit 2026 will be restricted for delegates due to VIP movements, officials announced on Tuesday. The presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a key factor in these security measures.

The Bharat Mandapam venue will see delegates required to vacate by 4:30 PM, as the Prime Minister is set to host a dinner for state guests and business leaders at 6 PM. Akhil Kumar, Managing Director and CEO of Digital India, confirmed the exposition area will remain accessible until 8 PM from February 18, owing to high interest among attendees.

Delegates will be directed to exit via Gate 4 throughout the day and advised of potential traffic disruptions between 4 PM and 11 PM near the ITPO area. The official advisory also notes restricted access during the inaugural session on February 19, while the expo area will open at 11 AM for all, including media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

