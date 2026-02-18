Major Funding Boost for Grassroots Cricket in England
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announces a £45 million funding drive from The Hundred initiative, targeting grassroots facilities. With a focus on inclusivity, projects will aid women, girls, and diverse communities. Jeff Gould anticipates leveraging £150 million over a decade, driving cricket's reach nationwide.
Aimed at making the sport more accessible, funds will focus on women, girls, and ethnically diverse communities. Richard Gould, ECB CEO, highlighted this as a 'once-in-a-generation' opportunity to enhance inclusivity across England and Wales.
Efforts will also see an increase in interest-free loans for clubs and a boost to women's cricket initiatives, with plans for 300 projects by 2026 to back the formation of 6,000 girls' teams by 2028.
