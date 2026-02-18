Major Funding Boost for Grassroots Cricket in England

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) unveiled a significant £45 million investment into grassroots cricket facilities, courtesy of profits from The Hundred.

Aimed at making the sport more accessible, funds will focus on women, girls, and ethnically diverse communities. Richard Gould, ECB CEO, highlighted this as a 'once-in-a-generation' opportunity to enhance inclusivity across England and Wales.

Efforts will also see an increase in interest-free loans for clubs and a boost to women's cricket initiatives, with plans for 300 projects by 2026 to back the formation of 6,000 girls' teams by 2028.

(With inputs from agencies.)