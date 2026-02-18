Uttar Pradesh Voter Roll Revision Progress: Ensuring Accuracy and Inclusivity

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer, Navdeep Rinwa, announced substantial progress in the Special Intensive Revision of the state's electoral rolls. A total of 3.26 crore notices were issued to voters, primarily for verification of details.

Rinwa assured that no voter will be dropped from the list without due process, even if notices have not been acknowledged. To expedite the revision, the number of officials involved in the process surged from 4,003 to 13,161, significantly boosting the efficiency of hearings.

Currently, 1.85 crore notices have been delivered, and 1.15 crore cases have been reviewed. The objective is to address all remaining issues by March 27, streamlining voter list accuracy and ensuring no eligible voter is unjustifiably removed.

(With inputs from agencies.)