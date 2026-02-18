Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Voter Roll Revision Progress: Ensuring Accuracy and Inclusivity

Uttar Pradesh's Chief Electoral Officer confirms that 3.26 crore electors were issued notices under a Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Over 1.85 crore notices have been delivered, and 1.15 crore hearings conducted. The increased number of officials aims to address logical discrepancies before the March 27 deadline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 18-02-2026 18:52 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 18:52 IST
Uttar Pradesh Voter Roll Revision Progress: Ensuring Accuracy and Inclusivity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer, Navdeep Rinwa, announced substantial progress in the Special Intensive Revision of the state's electoral rolls. A total of 3.26 crore notices were issued to voters, primarily for verification of details.

Rinwa assured that no voter will be dropped from the list without due process, even if notices have not been acknowledged. To expedite the revision, the number of officials involved in the process surged from 4,003 to 13,161, significantly boosting the efficiency of hearings.

Currently, 1.85 crore notices have been delivered, and 1.15 crore cases have been reviewed. The objective is to address all remaining issues by March 27, streamlining voter list accuracy and ensuring no eligible voter is unjustifiably removed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tractor Bricks Collision: Freight Train Accident Disrupts Rail Traffic

Tractor Bricks Collision: Freight Train Accident Disrupts Rail Traffic

 India
2
India Battles the Netherlands: Mid-Innings Report in T20 World Cup

India Battles the Netherlands: Mid-Innings Report in T20 World Cup

 India
3
Tractor and Freight Train Collision Halts Rail Traffic

Tractor and Freight Train Collision Halts Rail Traffic

 India
4
Zuckerberg Faces Courtroom Scrutiny Over Instagram's Impact on Youth Mental Health

Zuckerberg Faces Courtroom Scrutiny Over Instagram's Impact on Youth Mental ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026