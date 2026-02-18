Left Menu

Galgotias University Apologizes for Robotic Dog Controversy

Galgotias University mistakenly claimed a Chinese-made robotic dog as its innovation at the India AI Impact Summit, sparking controversy. A representative's incorrect statement led to the confusion. The university apologized, clarifying that there was no intention to misrepresent the technology.

Updated: 18-02-2026 17:54 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 17:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Galgotias University has issued an apology following a misunderstanding that arose during the India AI Impact Summit. The controversy erupted when the university displayed a robotic dog, claimed to be their own innovation, which was later identified as a product of China's Unitree Robotics.

The situation unfolded after Neha Singh, a communications professor at Galgotias, incorrectly attributed the creation of the robotic dog to the university's Centre of Excellence. Her remarks, broadcasted on national television, led to widespread social media discourse demanding accountability.

Responding to the incident, the university emphasized that the spokesperson involved was uninformed about the device's origins and had no authorization to comment. The institution stressed there was no deliberate attempt to mislead the AI summit attendees and promptly vacated the venue upon request.

(With inputs from agencies.)

