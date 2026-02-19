Electrifying Innovations: IEEMA's BuildELEC and CompELEC Set to Spark Industry Growth

New Delhi [India], February 18: The Indian Electrical and Electronics Manufacturers' Association (IEEMA) is preparing to host its much-anticipated BuildELEC and CompELEC exhibitions. Scheduled from February 25–27 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, these events are central to the 'West Konnect' initiative and are poised to significantly impact the electrical ecosystem in India.

Featuring 150 exhibitors and over 1,000 structured B2B meetings with 100+ buyers, these platforms promise substantial commercial benefits. The 4th edition of BuildELEC is set to showcase a wide array of electrical solutions tailored for residential, commercial, and institutional infrastructures, focusing on the core aspects of reliability, safety, sustainability, and efficiency.

The CompELEC exhibition, on the other hand, will cater to the sourcing needs of OEMs and component manufacturers. This unique show will facilitate extensive networking and uncover new high-value sourcing opportunities, encompassing power electronics, energy storage, and digital energy solutions. Both events signify a vital intersection of innovation and opportunity in India's growing electrical landscape.

