Electrifying Innovations: IEEMA's BuildELEC and CompELEC Set to Spark Industry Growth

IEEMA's BuildELEC and CompELEC exhibitions at the Bombay Exhibition Centre promise significant advancements for India's electrical sector. From networking to showcasing smart infrastructure, these events are pivotal for industry leaders and stakeholders as they explore fire safety, lighting automation, and intelligent building solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-02-2026 10:23 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 10:23 IST
  • India

New Delhi [India], February 18: The Indian Electrical and Electronics Manufacturers' Association (IEEMA) is preparing to host its much-anticipated BuildELEC and CompELEC exhibitions. Scheduled from February 25–27 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, these events are central to the 'West Konnect' initiative and are poised to significantly impact the electrical ecosystem in India.

Featuring 150 exhibitors and over 1,000 structured B2B meetings with 100+ buyers, these platforms promise substantial commercial benefits. The 4th edition of BuildELEC is set to showcase a wide array of electrical solutions tailored for residential, commercial, and institutional infrastructures, focusing on the core aspects of reliability, safety, sustainability, and efficiency.

The CompELEC exhibition, on the other hand, will cater to the sourcing needs of OEMs and component manufacturers. This unique show will facilitate extensive networking and uncover new high-value sourcing opportunities, encompassing power electronics, energy storage, and digital energy solutions. Both events signify a vital intersection of innovation and opportunity in India's growing electrical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

