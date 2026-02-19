Left Menu

Sam Altman Defends OpenAI's Fair Use of Copyright Content

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, defended using copyrighted news articles for AI training, citing fair use. OpenAI aims to collaborate with creators and explore new business models while respecting intellectual property rights, amid legal challenges from publishers regarding unauthorized use of their work.

Sam Altman
  • Country:
  • India

Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, has publicly defended the company's use of copyrighted news articles and opinion pieces for training AI models like ChatGPT. He emphasized that OpenAI's approach aligns with the U.S. principle of fair use, balancing content usage with collaboration with creators.

Addressing concerns, Altman stated that when quoting a news article or opinion piece, OpenAI aims to responsibly learn from existing content while respecting intellectual property rights. He suggested exploring new business models with creators to facilitate effective training processes.

Altman's remarks come as publishers pursue legal action against AI practices alleged to have used their work without permission. In response, OpenAI maintains that their actions fall under fair use. The company is also considering licensing and partnership deals to ensure creators benefit as AI models evolve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

