India Joins US-led 'Pax Silica' for Advancing AI and Minerals Supply Chain
India has joined 'Pax Silica', a US-led strategic alliance designed to create a stable supply chain for critical minerals and artificial intelligence. This move enhances Indo-US cooperation in technology and economy, involving partners like Australia and Japan in crafting an innovative and secure future.
India embraced a new chapter in strategic cooperation by joining 'Pax Silica', a US-led initiative aimed at fortifying a robust supply chain for essential minerals and artificial intelligence. This significant agreement was sealed during a ceremony graced by key figures such as Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and US envoy Sergio Gor.
Launched in December last year, 'Pax Silica' endeavors to build a secure and innovative-driven ecosystem across various supply chains. The partnership, which includes global players such as Australia, Israel, and the UK, seeks to ensure economic security and AI-driven progress among its members.
Central to the 'Pax Silica' initiative is the aim to establish a resilient economic order. Its declaration acknowledges the transformative power of AI and the critical importance of a dependable supply chain, promising to drive unique opportunities across manufacturing, infrastructure, and emerging markets worldwide.
