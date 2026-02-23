US STOCKS-Wall St slides on losses in software, financials amid global tariff angst

Wall Street's main indexes dropped on Monday, led by declines in software and financials, as uncertainty around tariffs intensified after President Donald Trump announced new levies following a ‌Supreme Court ruling last week.

The Supreme Court in a Friday ruling voided most of the tariffs Trump imposed last year, finding that the emergency law he relied on did not allow their imposition. Using a different statute, Trump announced first a 10%, then a 15%, global levy that could last five months while the administration searches for more durable workarounds.

"Tariff policy can ‌be capricious and very subject to one person's whims and that's not good for the market. It just creates uncertainty and markets don't like uncertainty," said Steve Sosnick, ‌chief market analyst at Interactive Brokers. Financials were the biggest drags on the benchmarks, with Citigroup down 5.4%, while JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo dropped more than 4% each.

Software-related companies were also among the top decliners. The S&P 500 Software and Services index was down 3.8%, extending its 23.5% drop so far this year, as AI disruption fears hit the sector. Analysts also pointed to a Citrini Research report on X.com that highlighted AI-related ⁠risks for ​the sector.

At 12:04 p.m. ET, the Dow ⁠Jones Industrial Average fell 746.58 points, or 1.50%, to 48,879.39, the S&P 500 lost 72.64 points, or 1.05%, to 6,836.87, and the Nasdaq Composite declined 273.80 points, or 1.20%, to 22,612.27. Most megacap and growth stocks also traded ⁠lower, though Nvidia bucked the trend, up 0.6% ahead of its quarterly earnings due on Wednesday. Investors will watch out for any remarks from the world's largest company by market capitalization for insights on ​the AI space.

The S&P 1500 passenger airlines index dropped 3.8%, while the S&P 500 hotels, restaurants and leisure index shed 2.7% as powerful blizzard dropped more ⁠than a foot of snow across parts of the U.S. Northeast, bringing travel to a near standstill in the region. The healthcare index, however, rose 1.1%, boosted by a 5.3% gain in Eli Lilly after rival Novo Nordisk's obesity ⁠drug ​fell short against its drug in a Copenhagen trial.

All three main U.S. indexes were set to post losses for the month, as high stock valuations and AI disruption fears pressured technology and other sectors, with investors questioning if massive AI spending is paying off. Among other movers, Domino's Pizza climbed 2.4% after the fast-food chain beat Wall Street ⁠estimates for fourth-quarter U.S. same-store sales.

PayPal jumped 5.9% after Bloomberg News reported that the payments firm is attracting takeover interest. Elsewhere, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said he was open ⁠to keeping rates unchanged in March if ⁠February jobs data shows the labor market has strengthened after a weak start to 2025.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 2.52-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 2.65-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P 500 posted 38 new 52-week highs and 16 new ‌lows, while the Nasdaq Composite recorded ‌59 new highs and 208 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)