Nestle's New Performance Metrics: Revolutionizing Rewards for Success

Nestle has launched a revamped performance measurement system that rewards high achievers with significant bonuses and offers minimal incentives for underperforming employees. The new structure, introduced by CEO Philipp Navratil, aims to boost the company's fortune by focusing on sales volume growth and restructuring the business portfolio.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 25-02-2026 23:59 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 23:59 IST
Nestle has recently unveiled an innovative system for performance assessment, aiming to incentivize top performers with enhanced bonuses while leaving minimal rewards for those not meeting expected standards. This strategic shift, introduced by new CEO Philipp Navratil, comes amid broader changes to revitalize the company's fortunes.

Under the new system, performance levels have expanded from three to six tiers, with employees rating at the 'exemplary' level potentially earning up to 150% of their bonus target, an increase from the previous cap of 130%. In contrast, those deemed 'unsatisfactory' will receive between 0% and 50% of their target.

Since Navratil's appointment, efforts have concentrated on enhancing real internal growth (RIG), steering Nestle towards a shared set of performance indicators for cohesive company-wide objectives. The reformulated bonus structure now ties functional leaders' rewards to the overarching group performance, fostering unified progress towards the company's goals.

