Premier League to Launch Streaming Service in Singapore

The English Premier League, renowned as the world's most popular club football competition, is gearing up to introduce its own direct-to-consumer streaming platform in Singapore, according to a report by the Financial Times.

Premier League CEO Richard Masters, speaking at the FT Business of Football Summit in London, announced that the service, dubbed Premier League Plus, is set for a 2026-2027 season launch. This strategic move is developed in collaboration with StarHub, its broadcast partner in Singapore.

Despite the introduction of this new platform, traditional broadcasting partnerships, like those with Sky Sports in the UK, will remain crucial to the league's media strategy. However, Premier League Plus offers exciting future potential in selected markets. Reuters is awaiting further comments from league representatives.