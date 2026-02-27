Left Menu

Historic Trade Bloc: Mercosur's Breakthrough Deal Ratified by Uruguay and Argentina

Uruguay and Argentina became the first to ratify a landmark free-trade agreement between Mercosur and the European Union. After 25 years of negotiations, this agreement is set to establish one of the largest free-trade zones worldwide. Brazil and Paraguay are expected to follow suit soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Buenosaires | Updated: 27-02-2026 02:11 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 02:11 IST
Historic Trade Bloc: Mercosur's Breakthrough Deal Ratified by Uruguay and Argentina
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Uruguay and Argentina have made history by becoming the first founding members of Mercosur to ratify a momentous free-trade agreement with the European Union. This long-anticipated deal aims to create one of the world's largest free-trade zones, benefiting over 700 million people and accounting for a significant portion of global GDP.

The agreement has been a quarter of a century in the making, finally passing with an overwhelming majority in Uruguay's lower house, following unanimous Senate approval. Congressman Juan Martin Rodriguez emphasized the impatience of the Mercosur nations after such a prolonged wait.

Argentina's Senate followed suit with similar fervor, ensuring their position as the first to ratify the deal. Meanwhile, Brazil and Paraguay are expected to approve the pact shortly. However, European lawmakers have raised legality concerns in court, potentially delaying full implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Empresas Copec: Surging Profits and Strategic Expansion

Empresas Copec: Surging Profits and Strategic Expansion

 Global
2
USITC Investigates Impact of Revoking China's Trade Status

USITC Investigates Impact of Revoking China's Trade Status

 Global
3
IRS Taxpayer Data Breach Sparks Legal Battle

IRS Taxpayer Data Breach Sparks Legal Battle

 United States
4
Historic Trade Bloc: Mercosur's Breakthrough Deal Ratified by Uruguay and Argentina

Historic Trade Bloc: Mercosur's Breakthrough Deal Ratified by Uruguay and Ar...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026