Historic Trade Bloc: Mercosur's Breakthrough Deal Ratified by Uruguay and Argentina

Uruguay and Argentina have made history by becoming the first founding members of Mercosur to ratify a momentous free-trade agreement with the European Union. This long-anticipated deal aims to create one of the world's largest free-trade zones, benefiting over 700 million people and accounting for a significant portion of global GDP.

The agreement has been a quarter of a century in the making, finally passing with an overwhelming majority in Uruguay's lower house, following unanimous Senate approval. Congressman Juan Martin Rodriguez emphasized the impatience of the Mercosur nations after such a prolonged wait.

Argentina's Senate followed suit with similar fervor, ensuring their position as the first to ratify the deal. Meanwhile, Brazil and Paraguay are expected to approve the pact shortly. However, European lawmakers have raised legality concerns in court, potentially delaying full implementation.

