Trump Targets Anthropic: A Pivotal Moment in AI Regulation
U.S. President Donald Trump has directed the government to sever ties with AI startup Anthropic, citing it as a supply-chain risk. This decision marks a significant U.S. stance against AI firms, emphasizing national security concerns and the implications of AI on military operations. Anthropic plans to contest this in court.
In a significant move, U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered government agencies to cease collaborations with AI startup Anthropic, citing security risks. Trump also announced a six-month phase-out for the Department of Defense and other agencies using Anthropic's services.
This decision represents a major rebuke of Anthropic, a prominent player in national security-critical AI, potentially giving it pariah status in Washington. Backed by tech giants Google and Amazon, Anthropic is contesting its designation as a supply-chain risk by the newly renamed Department of War in court.
The fallout could be severe, threatening Anthropic's business with the government and its private-sector relationships, echoing the U.S. actions against Huawei. As debates over AI's role in military operations intensify, this move is seen as potentially setting a precedent for future U.S. AI regulations.
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Anthropic
- AI
- technology
- government
- Pentagon
- security
- regulation
- court
- Defense Department
ALSO READ
Kanpur Station's Twin Bomb Threats: Heightened Security and Investigations
Storm Over AI: Anthropic and the US Government Clash on Military Use
Anthropic says it will challenge Pentagon in court over 'supply chain risk' label on its AI technology, reports AP.
Pentagon and Anthropic: A High-Stakes AI Stand-Off
Pentagon Restricts Anthropic for National Security