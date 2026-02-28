Left Menu

Trump Targets Anthropic: A Pivotal Moment in AI Regulation

U.S. President Donald Trump has directed the government to sever ties with AI startup Anthropic, citing it as a supply-chain risk. This decision marks a significant U.S. stance against AI firms, emphasizing national security concerns and the implications of AI on military operations. Anthropic plans to contest this in court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 08:25 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 08:25 IST
In a significant move, U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered government agencies to cease collaborations with AI startup Anthropic, citing security risks. Trump also announced a six-month phase-out for the Department of Defense and other agencies using Anthropic's services.

This decision represents a major rebuke of Anthropic, a prominent player in national security-critical AI, potentially giving it pariah status in Washington. Backed by tech giants Google and Amazon, Anthropic is contesting its designation as a supply-chain risk by the newly renamed Department of War in court.

The fallout could be severe, threatening Anthropic's business with the government and its private-sector relationships, echoing the U.S. actions against Huawei. As debates over AI's role in military operations intensify, this move is seen as potentially setting a precedent for future U.S. AI regulations.

