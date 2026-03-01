Left Menu

Airtel and Google Join Forces to Combat Spam Messaging

Bharti Airtel partners with Google to deploy an AI-enabled spam protection tool on text messages sent via Google's platform. The collaboration seeks to enhance customer safety by reducing spam and digital fraud. Airtel has already blocked significant spam, leading to substantial financial loss reductions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2026 20:17 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 20:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to bolster digital security, Indian telecom giant Bharti Airtel will integrate its AI-driven spam protection tool into Google's messaging platform. This collaboration aims to protect customers from spam messages and digital fraud, signaling a significant technological advancement in mobile communications.

The partnership leverages Airtel's network expertise with Google's Rich Communications Services (RCS) platform, offering users an enriched messaging experience complete with high-quality photo and video features. Additionally, it aims to extend the protective measures traditionally associated with telco networks to digital messaging services, thus bridging a critical security gap.

Notably, Airtel has proactively blocked over 7,100 crore spam calls and 290 crore spam messages, resulting in reduced financial losses. With this new collaboration, the company urges other internet-based service providers to join forces in combating spam and financial fraud, enhancing trust and security across the messaging ecosystem.

