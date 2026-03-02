SFO Technologies Secures Major Funding for Global Expansion

SFO Technologies, a prominent electronics manufacturing services provider based in Kochi, has successfully raised over Rs 750 crore in a recent funding round. The round was spearheaded by Trident Growth Partners (TGP) and Amicus Capital Partners, with additional participation from investors such as Anicut Continuum Equity Fund and HDFC AMC Select AIF FOF-1.

The substantial influx of capital will enable SFO Technologies to significantly expand its manufacturing capacity over the coming years. The funds will also support backward integration through components manufacturing and bolster the company's global presence. SFO Technologies currently operates 24 manufacturing units across India, focusing on high-complexity, low-volume, and mission-critical products for sectors like aerospace, medical, energy, transportation, and communication.

This investment marks the third major financial move from Trident Growth Partners' Rs 2,000 crore inaugural fund. SFO Technologies has evolved since its inception in 1990, now providing 'ODM Plus' solutions with proprietary intellectual property and enhanced capabilities in AI, IoT, and cloud computing.