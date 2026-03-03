Left Menu

Apple Unveils Upgraded MacBook Models with M5 Chips Amidst Tough PC Market

Apple has introduced new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models featuring the latest M5-series chips and increased base storage, amid a challenging PC market influenced by rising memory costs. The updates signify performance enhancements and come as Apple continues to set itself apart from Intel-based competitors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 20:07 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 20:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, Apple launched refreshed versions of its MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, incorporating the latest M5-series processors. The move comes as part of the tech giant's effort to attract buyers in a PC market that is currently grappling with rising memory costs and slowing demand.

The updated MacBook Air, boasting Apple's M5 chip, and the upgraded MacBook Pro models equipped with M5 Pro and M5 Max processors, promise to deliver improved performance and enhanced AI capabilities. Additionally, the 13-inch MacBook Air now starts at $1,099 with 512GB of storage, doubling the storage of its predecessor without an increase in price.

Apple's decision to transition from Intel to M-series chips since 2020 has led to improved performance and battery life, setting its products apart from Windows-based PCs. The enhanced MacBook Pro range, featuring larger standard storage, reflects Apple's strategy of maintaining competitive pricing while adapting to market demands.

