Mercedes-Benz and IIT Delhi: Pioneering Mobility Innovations

Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI) has announced a significant partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi to boost joint research efforts. The collaboration is formalized through a five-year master research agreement, aiming to bridge the gap between academia and industry.

The focus of this alliance is on pioneering research areas that are pivotal to the future of mobility and engineering systems. This includes exploring advancements in quantum technologies, future materials, neuromorphic engineering, and electric mobility. MBRDI's initiative seeks to foster knowledge development and create new intellectual properties.

Manu Saale, MD and CEO of MBRDI, emphasized the groundbreaking potential of this collaboration in advancing the company's legacy of innovation. Preeti Ranjan Panda of IIT Delhi highlighted the initiative's goal to drive sustainable, affordable, and future-ready mobility through high-quality research and impactful innovations.

