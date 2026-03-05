Left Menu

Mercedes-Benz and IIT Delhi: Pioneering Mobility Innovations

Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India partners with IIT Delhi for a five-year master research agreement, aiming to innovate in future mobility and engineering systems through joint research. This collaboration focuses on areas like quantum technologies and electric mobility, striving to bridge academia and industry for meaningful breakthroughs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2026 19:23 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 19:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI) has announced a significant partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi to boost joint research efforts. The collaboration is formalized through a five-year master research agreement, aiming to bridge the gap between academia and industry.

The focus of this alliance is on pioneering research areas that are pivotal to the future of mobility and engineering systems. This includes exploring advancements in quantum technologies, future materials, neuromorphic engineering, and electric mobility. MBRDI's initiative seeks to foster knowledge development and create new intellectual properties.

Manu Saale, MD and CEO of MBRDI, emphasized the groundbreaking potential of this collaboration in advancing the company's legacy of innovation. Preeti Ranjan Panda of IIT Delhi highlighted the initiative's goal to drive sustainable, affordable, and future-ready mobility through high-quality research and impactful innovations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

