UPDATE 1-In a few days it will be harder for Iran to disrupt shipping, Israeli envoy says

Israel's ambassador to the ​United Nations said on Thursday that in ​a few days it would ‌be much harder ​for Iran to disrupt vessels coming through the Strait of Hormuz and that the volume of missiles Tehran was firing ‌was already falling. Speaking to reporters at the United Nations, Danny Danon urged Israelis and Israel's neighbors to be patient, as it was only a matter of time before Iran's rocket fire was minimized and ‌its military capabilities dismantled.

Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2026 23:29 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 23:29 IST
Israel's ambassador to the ​United Nations said on Thursday that in ​a few days it would ‌be much harder ​for Iran to disrupt vessels coming through the Strait of Hormuz and that the volume of missiles Tehran was firing ‌was already falling.

Speaking to reporters at the United Nations, Danny Danon urged Israelis and Israel's neighbors to be patient, as it was only a matter of time before Iran's rocket fire was minimized and ‌its military capabilities dismantled. Danon told reporters that hundreds of attacks against Iranian missile launchers ‌were showing results.

"You saw at the beginning of the war around 100 missiles ending in Israel. Today, you are talking about maybe 20. So I'm sure we will see that going to that direction," he said. "Every day, ⁠their ​capabilities shrink. Every hour, ⁠we, together with the U.S., degrade, destroy and dismantle the launch sites and stockpiles. The volume of missiles they ⁠are firing is already falling, and we are only six days in.

"They are getting weaker and weaker," ​Danon said, adding that it was not yet time for diplomacy with Iran. "I think ⁠diplomacy will come into action, (but) not yet," he said.

"We have to finish the job... It will not be ⁠months, ​it will be weeks or days, but we need to continue. We need to continue to hammer, to dismantle the capabilities, and then... to use diplomacy to ensure that they ⁠are not doing the same." When Iranians look into the skies now, they only see Israeli and ⁠American aircraft, Danon ⁠said.

"We need to be patient," he said. "Give us a few more days, it will be much, much harder for the Iranians to disrupt ‌the vessels coming ‌through the Strait of Hormuz."

