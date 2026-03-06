China's Monetary Strategy Amid Global Market Volatility

China aims to strategically deploy monetary policy measures, including interest rate and reserve requirement ratio cuts, to maintain economic stability this year. This was announced by Pan Gongsheng, governor of the People's Bank of China, on Friday.

Pan highlighted that the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict affecting Iran has triggered increased risk aversion in global financial markets, leading to significant currency volatility, especially in the dollar index. In response, the PBOC is committed to maintaining the flexibility of the yuan.

The central bank encourages financial institutions to provide hedging services to businesses, noting that over 60% of China's trade is less susceptible to fluctuations in exchange rates, ensuring resilience amid global uncertainties.

