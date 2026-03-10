IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

Modern supply chains depend on accurate and timely information, but many logistics systems still rely on fragmented data sources that make it difficult for companies to track inventory, verify product origins, or respond quickly to disruptions. With global trade networks expanding and becoming more interconnected, the demand for secure and real-time supply chain data has become a central challenge for businesses and policymakers alike.

Addressing this issue, researchers conducted a comprehensive analysis of emerging digital logistics technologies in their study “Integrating IoT and Blockchain for Real-Time Inventory Visibility and Traceability: A Bibliometric–Systematic Review,” published in Logistics. The research examines how combining IoT-based sensing systems with blockchain verification tools can strengthen supply chain transparency, enhance data trust, and support more resilient inventory management systems in the evolving landscape of digital logistics.

Rising demand for real-time supply chain visibility

The growing complexity of global trade has created a strong demand for real-time insight into the location and condition of goods moving across supply chains. Traditional logistics systems often rely on fragmented data sources and delayed reporting, leaving businesses unable to detect disruptions quickly or verify product authenticity. This lack of visibility can lead to inventory shortages, counterfeit goods, regulatory compliance failures, and operational inefficiencies.

IoT technology has emerged as a key tool to address this challenge. IoT devices such as sensors, RFID tags, and connected monitoring systems can continuously collect data about product location, temperature, movement, and storage conditions. These devices enable logistics managers to monitor goods across warehouses, shipping containers, and retail distribution networks in near real time.

However, the study explains that collecting data alone does not solve the problem of trust in supply chain systems. IoT sensors may capture valuable information, but questions remain about whether the data can be trusted, whether it has been altered, and whether it can be shared securely among multiple stakeholders. In global supply chains involving manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and regulators, trust in data integrity becomes a central issue.

Blockchain technology addresses this challenge by providing a decentralized digital ledger capable of recording transactions and data entries in a secure and tamper-resistant format. Once information is added to a blockchain ledger, it becomes extremely difficult to alter or delete. This feature allows supply chain partners to rely on a shared and verifiable record of product movements, transactions, and inventory changes.

Combining IoT with blockchain creates a powerful technological architecture for supply chains. IoT acts as the sensing layer, generating real-time operational data, while blockchain functions as the trust layer, validating and securely storing that data. When these systems operate together, companies can achieve continuous supply chain visibility combined with reliable data integrity.

This integration can significantly improve traceability, allowing organizations to track products across multiple stages of production, transportation, and distribution. Industries such as automotive manufacturing, retail logistics, and food supply chains have increasingly explored these technologies to improve product monitoring and regulatory compliance.

The research also notes that blockchain-enabled traceability systems can help companies verify ethical sourcing practices and sustainability claims. In sectors where consumers demand proof of responsible sourcing, such as agriculture and retail, blockchain records can provide transparent documentation of supply chain activities.

A rapidly expanding research field

The study reveals that academic interest in IoT–blockchain integration for logistics has grown rapidly in recent years. By examining peer-reviewed research across major scientific databases, the authors identified a significant acceleration in publications beginning around 2021. The field experienced particularly strong growth in 2024 and 2025, reflecting increasing attention from both researchers and industry stakeholders.

The analysis examined dozens of academic articles published in logistics, supply chain management, information systems, and industrial engineering journals. Through a combination of bibliometric mapping and systematic literature review methods, the researchers analyzed publication patterns, research themes, and conceptual frameworks emerging within the field.

The findings indicate that IoT–blockchain research is moving beyond early experimental studies toward more structured theoretical models and applied frameworks. Many recent studies explore how these technologies can be integrated into complex logistics environments to support Industry 4.0 and Industry 5.0 transformation efforts.

Industry 4.0 has focused heavily on automation, digitalization, and cyber-physical systems, enabling machines and digital platforms to coordinate supply chain operations. However, the study notes that the emerging Industry 5.0 paradigm places greater emphasis on resilience, sustainability, and human-centered technological systems.

Within this context, IoT–blockchain integration is increasingly viewed not just as a technical solution but as part of a broader socio-technical system involving human decision-makers, governance structures, and organizational processes. The authors highlight that supply chain transformation requires not only technological adoption but also strategic alignment across organizational and regulatory environments.

The research identifies several dominant themes emerging in the field. These include real-time inventory visibility, blockchain governance mechanisms, smart contracts for automated transactions, and integrity verification processes designed to ensure accurate data capture. Other emerging topics include digital twin simulations, federated learning for distributed data analysis, and advanced governance models for managing digital supply chain ecosystems.

The study also identifies geographic patterns in the research landscape. Countries such as China and the United Kingdom have become significant contributors to the academic literature on IoT–blockchain logistics systems, reflecting strong institutional and industrial interest in supply chain digitalization.

Toward transparent and resilient digital supply chains

The authors develop a conceptual framework that explains how IoT and blockchain technologies interact to create more resilient logistics systems. The framework organizes supply chain transformation into four interconnected layers: transparency, trust, efficiency, and resilience.

The first layer, transparency, is enabled by IoT devices that collect continuous operational data. Sensors embedded in supply chain infrastructure provide real-time monitoring of product movement, storage conditions, and inventory status. This level of data visibility allows organizations to detect disruptions quickly and maintain accurate operational awareness across complex logistics networks.

The second layer focuses on trust, which is established through blockchain technology. By recording supply chain data on distributed ledgers, blockchain systems ensure that information cannot be easily manipulated. This capability strengthens confidence among supply chain partners who rely on shared data to coordinate operations.

The third layer centers on operational efficiency. When reliable data from IoT sensors is verified through blockchain systems, it becomes possible to automate many logistics processes. Smart contracts can automatically trigger transactions, payments, and compliance checks when predefined conditions are met. This automation reduces the need for manual intervention and accelerates supply chain processes.

The final layer is resilience, which refers to the ability of supply chains to adapt to disruptions and maintain stable operations. By combining transparency, trust, and automation, IoT–blockchain systems allow organizations to respond more quickly to unexpected events, including transportation delays, demand fluctuations, or supply shortages.

Despite these advantages, the study highlights several obstacles that must be addressed before large-scale adoption becomes widespread. One major challenge is the reliability of external data sources, often referred to as the oracle problem. Blockchain systems rely on external data inputs, such as information generated by IoT sensors. If these inputs are inaccurate or compromised, the blockchain will still record them as valid transactions, potentially propagating errors throughout the supply chain.

Another significant barrier involves the cost and complexity of integrating new technologies into existing logistics infrastructure. Many companies operate legacy enterprise systems that were not designed to connect seamlessly with blockchain platforms or IoT networks. Integrating these systems can require significant investment and technical expertise.

The study also points to ongoing tensions between transparency and privacy. While blockchain-based systems improve data sharing and traceability, businesses may hesitate to expose sensitive operational information on distributed ledgers that could be accessed by multiple stakeholders.

Governance challenges represent another critical concern. As supply chains become increasingly digitized, organizations must develop frameworks for managing data ownership, system accountability, and regulatory compliance. The study suggests that effective governance models will play a crucial role in ensuring that IoT–blockchain systems are adopted responsibly and sustainably.

The future of digital logistics, according to the researchers, will depend on collaboration between technological innovation and human oversight. While automated systems can improve efficiency and decision speed, human decision-makers remain essential for interpreting data, resolving disputes, and maintaining ethical accountability within supply chain networks.