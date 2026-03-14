Auto Industry Calls for Ban on Chinese Carmakers Amidst Security Concerns

Major auto trade groups have issued a strong call to the Trump administration to block Chinese carmakers from entering the U.S., citing national competitiveness and security concerns. This plea comes ahead of a planned meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, as documented in a letter reviewed by Reuters.

The letter from groups such as the Alliance for Automotive Innovation and the National Automobile Dealers Association voices worries over China's efforts to dominate global automotive manufacturing. The U.S. Commerce Department's 2025 cybersecurity regulation currently hinders most Chinese vehicles from accessing the U.S. market, and the auto groups advocate for this regulation to remain in place.

Although President Trump previously expressed openness to Chinese automakers establishing plants in the U.S., there is significant resistance. Industry leaders, including those from Ford, Toyota, and Volkswagen, argue that even domestic production by Chinese firms poses substantial risks to the American auto sector, urging prevention of Chinese-backed manufacturers from setting up U.S. operations.