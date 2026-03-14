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TIDCO's Boost to Agnikul Cosmos: A Leap for Aerospace Innovation

The Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) is investing Rs 25 crore in Agnikul Cosmos. This investment supports the company’s scaling and development of aerospace manufacturing and enhances its space campus. Agnikul aims to become the world's first fully recoverable small satellite launch vehicle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2026 21:17 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 21:17 IST
TIDCO's Boost to Agnikul Cosmos: A Leap for Aerospace Innovation
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The Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) will inject Rs 25 crore into Agnikul Cosmos, a Chennai-based aerospace enterprise, under the TIDCO Startup Investment Policy 2025. Established in 1965, TIDCO is a leading industrial development agency of the Tamil Nadu government responsible for fostering major industrial and infrastructure ventures in the state.

This latest capital infusion aims to speed up Agnikul's operational readiness by bolstering its aerospace manufacturing capabilities, advancing its stage recovery program, and fortifying the ongoing development of a comprehensive space campus on 300 acres near Kulasekharapatnam, provided by the Tamil Nadu government.

Moin SPM, co-founder and COO of Agnikul Cosmos, remarked that the state government's investment acts as a significant incentive to drive their mission forward and benefit the local community. The company is presently advancing its Agnibaan project, a small satellite launch vehicle, and working on a recoverable booster program, which aspires to achieve the distinction of being the first fully recoverable small satellite launch vehicle globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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