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Solstice Data Unveils Mega Investment at KINFRA Industrial Park

Solstice Data has signed an MoU to invest Rs 52,600 crore in KINFRA Industrial Park, Mattannur. The agreement grants 100 acres for facility development, marking a significant advancement in Kerala's digital landscape. The ceremony was attended by industry leaders, highlighting the project's potential for regional industrial growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 15-03-2026 11:06 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 11:06 IST
Solstice Data Unveils Mega Investment at KINFRA Industrial Park
  • Country:
  • India

Dubai-based Solstice Data has made headlines with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a monumental investment project totaling Rs 52,600 crore at the KINFRA Industrial Park in Mattannur, Kannur district.

The MoU, exchanged between Raj Babu Thulaseedharan of Solstice Data and Santhosh Koshy Thomas of KINFRA, was witnessed by key industry figures, including Industries Minister P Rajeev.

This strategic move is set to not only bolster industrial development but also enhance the digital infrastructure of Kerala, tapping into the potential of high-performance AI-driven computing centers.

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