Left Menu

FarEye Accelerates Growth with AI in Global Postal Sector

FarEye, a software-as-a-service firm, is experiencing strong growth via global postal operators who seek modernization in e-commerce and logistics. Engaged with over 15 operators, its AI tech boosts performance significantly. The company's partnerships are long-term and expected to drive future growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2026 20:41 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 20:41 IST
FarEye Accelerates Growth with AI in Global Postal Sector
  • Country:
  • India

FarEye, a prominent software-as-a-service firm, is capitalizing on burgeoning opportunities in the global postal sector, successfully aiding modernization efforts for e-commerce and logistics. The company is currently operational with seven national postal operators across EMEA and APAC regions and is in advanced dialogues with over 15 more globally.

According to Chief Business Officer Suryansh Jalan, FarEye's AI technology has been instrumental in delivering improvements in performance, with reports indicating up to 95% enhancements for overseas clients. The firm positions its solutions as a decision-making layer, enhancing existing infrastructure rather than replacing it.

The company's impressive growth trajectory is reflected in its recent financial performance, demonstrating a 25.9% increase in revenue and a 57% rise in operational profit for FY24-25. Looking forward, expectations remain high for further growth and enhancement of EBITDA in FY25-26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

 Lebanon
2
Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

 India
3
Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

 United States
4
India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers but still qualified for this year's showpiece.

India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifier...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026