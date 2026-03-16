JD.com Launches Joybuy in Europe, Targets Amazon

Chinese e-commerce powerhouse JD.com announced the debut of its Joybuy online marketplace across six European countries, marking a bold step in expanding its business beyond China. This move is part of JD.com's strategy to tackle major rivals like Amazon on foreign soil.

The Joybuy platform will offer an extensive range of products from technology and appliances to beauty and grocery items. Notably, the service will feature brand-specific storefronts from names like L'Oreal and Braun. Pricing is set to be competitive, with fast delivery being a core feature; many orders will be delivered on the same day within major cities.

JD.com aims to cover over 15 million European households with its robust delivery network. Additionally, the company has introduced its 'JoyPlus' delivery service, directly challenging Amazon Prime with attractive introductory rates. Despite the expansion, JD.com has remained tight-lipped about its financial investment for this project.

(With inputs from agencies.)