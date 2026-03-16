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Soriz: Redefining AI with Emotional Companions

Soriz, a new AI platform, introduces personalized AI companions for meaningful, emotional connections. Launching soon, it offers 20 ready-made personalities and tools to create custom or recreate loved ones as AI companions. Soriz aims to change AI from transactional interactions to supportive companions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 16-03-2026 12:22 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 12:22 IST
Soriz: Redefining AI with Emotional Companions
  • Country:
  • United States

Soriz is set to launch an innovative AI platform focused on fostering emotional connections rather than transactional interactions. Promising a novel shift in how AI is engaged with, the platform will offer users 20 diverse companion personalities, ranging from a supportive mental wellness guide to a creatively inspiring muse.

The standout feature of Soriz is its ability for users to create custom AI companions, or even recreate the voices of loved ones by uploading chat histories. This allows the AI to mimic speech patterns and establish meaningful emotional connections, further reinforcing its departure from traditional AI models.

Upon release, Soriz will be available free of charge, offering a unique opportunity for individuals seeking companionship and emotional engagement through AI. By empowering users to build relationships with digital personalities, Soriz aims to redefine the potential of artificial intelligence in personal interactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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