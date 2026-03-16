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BenQ Aims for 50% Growth and 'Make in India' Expansion by 2026

BenQ, a Taiwan-based display solutions provider, targets 50% growth in 2026, propelled by increased sales in monitors and interactive flat panels. The company plans to expand local manufacturing and exports, tapping into opportunities in education. It has introduced products like monitors for coders and the VS25 conferencing solution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 14:53 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 14:53 IST
BenQ Aims for 50% Growth and 'Make in India' Expansion by 2026
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Taiwanese display solutions provider BenQ aims for a remarkable 50% revenue growth in 2026, driven largely by its booming monitor and interactive flat panel business, as revealed by India and South Asia Managing Director Rajeev Singh. Marking its 25th anniversary in India, BenQ is eyeing the thriving educational sector as a growth engine, with expectations to surpass RS 1,000 crore in sales.

The company is committed to the 'Make in India' initiative, planning local manufacturing of interactive flat panels and monitors through partnerships with local OEMs. Rajeev Singh highlighted that locally manufactured products match the quality of imports, as BenQ scales up exports to South Asian markets, with plans to venture into additional international markets.

BenQ has been pivotal in the implementation of smart classrooms across India, with nearly 4 lakh classrooms equipped with its technology. As the company expands its presence in the mid and high-end monitor segments and home projectors, it maintains a strong market share, especially among Gen Z consumers. Recent innovations include the VS25 wireless conferencing solution to enhance corporate meeting experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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