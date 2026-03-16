Gujarat's Space Ambitions: Launchpad and Space Park Ignite New Era

The Gujarat government has unveiled plans to build a satellite launchpad near Kodinar in Gir Somnath district, aiming to bolster the state's space sector prowess. Science and Technology Minister Arjun Modhwadia announced this development in the legislative assembly, highlighting its strategic positioning akin to the Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

In collaboration with the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), the site between Diu and Kodinar promises to enhance satellite launches. The initiative follows Gujarat's launch of the SpaceTech Policy in 2025, positioning the state as a trailblazer in space technology.

A 100-acre Gujarat Space Park near Sanand is also set to attract space-focused companies. With Azista Aerospace investing Rs 500 crore in a small satellite manufacturing unit, these efforts aim to make Gujarat a central hub for satellite production and space activities.