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Tesla's Full Self-Driving System Under Scrutiny in NHTSA Probe

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has intensified its investigation into Tesla's Full Self-Driving system, affecting 3.2 million vehicles. Concerns revolve around its inability to detect or warn drivers in poor visibility conditions, potentially leading to crashes. The probe continues as Tesla seeks international approvals for its self-driving technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2026 20:27 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 20:27 IST
Tesla's Full Self-Driving System Under Scrutiny in NHTSA Probe

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has officially escalated its probe into Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) system. This ongoing investigation targets approximately 3.2 million Tesla vehicles amid worries that the driver-assistance technology may not properly alert users during adverse visibility conditions.

Originally initiated in October 2024, the inquiry into Tesla's FSD technology has now progressed to an engineering analysis, a preliminary step before a potential recall. Issues include the system's failure to detect common roadway obstructions, such as glare or dust, which could impair camera visibility.

The investigation's scope covers most Tesla vehicles on U.S. roads. With numerous reports of incidents, including one fatality, tied to these concerns, NHTSA is assessing the effectiveness of a software update in mitigating crash risk. Meanwhile, Tesla aims for FSD approval in international markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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