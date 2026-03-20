Sanofi Launches Innovation Hub in Chengdu

French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi has inaugurated a new innovation and operational hub in Chengdu, southwest China. Announced in a statement on the company's Chinese social media platform, the launch took place on Thursday.

The Chengdu center is set to strengthen Sanofi's research and development endeavors, bolster clinical operations, and improve manufacturing and supply chain services.

This strategic move underscores the company's commitment to expanding its footprint and enhancing its operational capabilities in the region. By establishing a presence in Chengdu, Sanofi aims to leverage local resources and boost innovation in the pharmaceutical sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)