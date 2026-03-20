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Sanofi Launches Innovation Hub in Chengdu

French drugmaker Sanofi has opened a new innovation and operation center in Chengdu, China. This center aims to enhance the company's research and development, clinical operations, and manufacturing supply chain services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 20-03-2026 20:25 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 20:25 IST
Sanofi Launches Innovation Hub in Chengdu
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French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi has inaugurated a new innovation and operational hub in Chengdu, southwest China. Announced in a statement on the company's Chinese social media platform, the launch took place on Thursday.

The Chengdu center is set to strengthen Sanofi's research and development endeavors, bolster clinical operations, and improve manufacturing and supply chain services.

This strategic move underscores the company's commitment to expanding its footprint and enhancing its operational capabilities in the region. By establishing a presence in Chengdu, Sanofi aims to leverage local resources and boost innovation in the pharmaceutical sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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