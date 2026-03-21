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Resilient Cyber Shadows: The Tale of Handala's Rebound

The Handala Hack Team, linked to Iran's Ministry of Intelligence, swiftly restored its website after the FBI and DOJ seized its domains. Associated with a cyberattack on the U.S. firm Stryker, the unit's resilience underscores the challenges of cyber warfare. Stryker assured customers of product safety following the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2026 02:17 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 02:17 IST
Resilient Cyber Shadows: The Tale of Handala's Rebound

The Handala Hack Team, allegedly linked to Iran's Ministry of Intelligence, has made a swift comeback online just a day after the FBI and Department of Justice seized its internet domains due to a cyberattack on a U.S. medical device maker.

The Department of Justice revealed that the unit, operating under various public personas including 'Handala', was responsible for the March 11 attack on Michigan-based Stryker. This action highlights the persistent threat of Iranian-backed cyber warfare, as the Handala team quickly reestablished its presence.

Stryker stated it was in the process of restoring systems crucial for its operations and confirmed customer safety. The U.S. government hailed the domain seizures as a significant step in countering these persistent cyber threats.

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