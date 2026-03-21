Resilient Cyber Shadows: The Tale of Handala's Rebound

The Handala Hack Team, allegedly linked to Iran's Ministry of Intelligence, has made a swift comeback online just a day after the FBI and Department of Justice seized its internet domains due to a cyberattack on a U.S. medical device maker.

The Department of Justice revealed that the unit, operating under various public personas including 'Handala', was responsible for the March 11 attack on Michigan-based Stryker. This action highlights the persistent threat of Iranian-backed cyber warfare, as the Handala team quickly reestablished its presence.

Stryker stated it was in the process of restoring systems crucial for its operations and confirmed customer safety. The U.S. government hailed the domain seizures as a significant step in countering these persistent cyber threats.