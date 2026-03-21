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ChatGPT's New Ad Strategy: Ads for All

OpenAI is expanding its advertising strategy by displaying ads to all users of ChatGPT's free and low-cost versions. This move, reported by The Information, aims to increase user engagement with advertising content as part of a broader marketing strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2026 21:45 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 21:45 IST
ChatGPT's New Ad Strategy: Ads for All
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OpenAI is reportedly ramping up its advertising efforts by increasing the number of ChatGPT users who will see ads. According to a report by The Information, ads will soon be shown to all users on the free and low-cost tiers of ChatGPT in the coming weeks.

The expansion marks a significant shift for OpenAI as it seeks to widen the reach of its ad network. By integrating ads into the popular chatbot's platform, the company aims to enhance user interaction with targeted marketing content.

While The Information cites individuals informed of the decision, Reuters has yet to independently verify the details of this report.

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