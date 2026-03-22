Grassroots Innovation: Ukraine's DIY Drone Defense

In the crisp night air of eastern Ukraine, small teams of soldiers, equipped with homemade drones, vigilantly watch for Russian-launched Shahed drones. These waves of Iranian-designed munitions have prompted a rapid evolution in Ukraine's defensive strategies.

Initially, Ukraine had limited resources to counter these drones. However, teams like the 127th Brigade have developed interceptor drones through grassroots ingenuity. Their DIY technology has transformed into a burgeoning domestic market, drawing global attention.

President Zelenskyy notes international interest in Ukraine's drone defenses, highlighting their efficacy. Despite initial skepticism, these so-called 'air defense for the poor' solutions are proving sometimes more effective than advanced systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)