TDB Backs Matisoft to Build Advanced Air-Gapped Data Transfer Protection System

In a significant boost to India’s indigenous cybersecurity ecosystem, the Technology Development Board (TDB) under the Department of Science & Technology (DST) has extended financial support to New Delhi-based Matisoft Cyber Security Labs Pvt. Ltd. for the development of a next-generation data sanitization framework. The project aims to address one of the most critical challenges in secure digital infrastructure—safe data transfer across air-gapped networks used in defence and critical infrastructure systems.

Securing the Most Sensitive Digital Environments

Air-gapped networks—isolated systems with no internet connectivity—are widely used by defence forces, nuclear facilities, and strategic installations to safeguard classified data. However, these networks remain vulnerable to cyber threats introduced through physical media such as USB devices.

Matisoft’s proposed solution directly targets this vulnerability by developing an advanced open-source framework sanitization tool that enables secure, controlled, and auditable data exchange between isolated systems. The tool is specifically designed to meet stringent security requirements of organizations such as the Indian Navy and other high-security establishments.

USB Sanitization at the Core of Innovation

At the heart of the project lies a sophisticated USB sanitization and data transfer control software. This system ensures that only thoroughly verified and sanitized data is permitted to move between networks, effectively eliminating risks associated with:

Malware infiltration via removable media

Unauthorized data exfiltration

Zero-day vulnerabilities and unknown cyber threats

By acting as a secure gateway, the tool provides a robust defense layer that prevents compromised files from breaching secure environments while preserving operational efficiency.

Integrated Cybersecurity Stack: A Unified Protection Platform

The solution stands out for its integration of multiple advanced cybersecurity technologies into a single, unified framework. Key components include:

Data Loss Prevention (DLP): Prevents unauthorized data leakage

Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR): Enables real-time monitoring and threat response

Content Disarm & Reconstruction (CDR): Neutralizes malicious content within files while maintaining usability

These capabilities work in tandem to scan, analyze, sanitize, and reconstruct files, ensuring that transferred data is safe without disrupting workflow.

Seven Core Modules for Comprehensive Security

The platform is structured around seven key modules that collectively deliver end-to-end protection:

Centralized policy management for uniform security enforcement

Real-time threat detection and monitoring

Advanced file sanitization engine

Secure licensing and authentication mechanisms

Automated update systems for evolving threat landscapes

Installation and deployment frameworks tailored for isolated networks

Detailed audit logging for compliance and traceability

This modular architecture enables scalability and adaptability across diverse operational environments.

Built for Offline, High-Security Deployments

Unlike conventional cybersecurity solutions that rely heavily on cloud connectivity, Matisoft’s system is purpose-built for offline deployment. It operates entirely without internet access, making it ideal for air-gapped environments where external connectivity is restricted or prohibited.

The system also enforces strict USB usage policies, maintains detailed logs of all data transfers, and ensures compliance with organizational cybersecurity protocols—critical for defence and national security operations.

Strengthening India’s Cyber Sovereignty

A key highlight of the project is its fully indigenous development. The entire technology stack has been designed and built by Matisoft’s in-house R&D team, aligning with India’s broader push toward self-reliance in critical technologies under the “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiative.

Speaking on the development, Shri Rajesh Kumar Pathak, Secretary, TDB, emphasized the strategic importance of secure digital infrastructure. He noted that as cyber threats become increasingly sophisticated, investing in homegrown cybersecurity solutions is essential to safeguard national interests and reduce dependence on foreign technologies.

Industry Response and Future Outlook

The Founder of Matisoft Cyber Security Labs Pvt. Ltd. welcomed the support, stating that the funding will accelerate the development and deployment of a robust, scalable solution tailored for high-security environments. The project is expected to enhance the company’s product capabilities while positioning it as a key player in India’s cybersecurity landscape.

With cyberattacks on critical infrastructure rising globally and the increasing use of air-gapped systems in defence, the demand for such specialized solutions is expected to grow significantly. According to industry estimates, India’s cybersecurity market is projected to surpass $13 billion by 2028, with a strong emphasis on indigenous technologies.

A Strategic Step Toward Secure Digital Infrastructure

The TDB’s support for this project reflects a broader policy focus on strengthening India’s cyber defence capabilities through innovation and domestic expertise. By enabling secure data exchange in the most sensitive environments, the initiative marks a crucial step toward building resilient, future-ready digital infrastructure.