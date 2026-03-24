Russia-Iran Intelligence Link Fuels Middle East Tensions

Ukraine claims to have 'irrefutable' evidence showing Russia is providing critical intelligence to Iran, exacerbating Middle East tensions. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stated this activity only serves to prolong the conflict.

Speaking after a military intelligence meeting, Zelenskiy highlighted Russia's use of signals and electronic intelligence, suggesting increased evidence of this cooperation. In his nightly address, he emphasized the urgent need to halt these destabilizing actions.

The Kremlin, however, dismissed a Wall Street Journal report accusing Russia of supplying satellite imagery and advanced drone technology to Iran as 'fake news'.

(With inputs from agencies.)