Russia-Iran Intelligence Link Fuels Middle East Tensions
Ukraine's military intelligence possesses undeniable evidence that Russia is supplying critical intelligence to Iran, potentially extending the Middle East conflict. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy highlighted the cooperation during a meeting and reiterated its destructive impact. The Kremlin rejects allegations of sharing satellite imagery and drone technology.
Ukraine claims to have 'irrefutable' evidence showing Russia is providing critical intelligence to Iran, exacerbating Middle East tensions. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stated this activity only serves to prolong the conflict.
Speaking after a military intelligence meeting, Zelenskiy highlighted Russia's use of signals and electronic intelligence, suggesting increased evidence of this cooperation. In his nightly address, he emphasized the urgent need to halt these destabilizing actions.
The Kremlin, however, dismissed a Wall Street Journal report accusing Russia of supplying satellite imagery and advanced drone technology to Iran as 'fake news'.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Escalate in Middle East as International Leaders Mediate
REFILE-At least 34 killed in Colombia military plane crash, governor says
Ireland Moves to Lower Fuel Excise Duty Amid Middle East Crisis
Iran Denies Talks Amid Middle East Tensions
Tragic Military Plane Crash in Colombia Leaves Nation in Grief