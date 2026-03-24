Russia Restores Space Launch Capability with Soyuz Rocket

Russia has reestablished its space launch capability by sending a Soyuz rocket into orbit from the Baikonur cosmodrome on Sunday. This marks the first launch since 2022, when the facility suffered damage.

The Soyuz-2.1a rocket, carrying the Progress MS-33 cargo spacecraft, was launched at 1200 GMT, intending to dock with the International Space Station on March 24.

However, the spacecraft encountered problems with one of its antennas. As a result, it will require manual docking upon reaching the ISS, Roscosmos reported in an official statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)