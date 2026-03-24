Russia's Resurgence in Space: Baikonur Launch Pad Back in Action
Russia successfully launched a Soyuz rocket from a repaired launch pad at Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. This marks the restoration of Russia's capability to send spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) after significant launch pad damage last year. A technical issue with an antenna necessitates a manual docking at the ISS.
In a significant development, Russia has successfully launched a Soyuz rocket from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. The launch marks the first flight since the previous damages to the launch pad were repaired, reviving Russia's prospects to dispatch missions to the International Space Station (ISS).
The successful deployment, which occurred at 1200 GMT, saw the Soyuz-2.1a rocket propelling the Progress MS-33 cargo spacecraft into orbit. Russia's space agency has confirmed that the spacecraft is on schedule and is expected to dock with the ISS on March 24.
However, challenges remain as the Russian cargo spacecraft faces an antenna issue. Consequently, it will require manual docking with the ISS, according to Roscosmos, the state space corporation. This development highlights the ongoing technical hurdles in space exploration despite the successful launch.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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