Left Menu

VinFast Auto India Teams Up with CSB Bank for Seamless EV Financing

VinFast Auto India has partnered with CSB Bank to offer auto and inventory financing to its dealers. This collaboration aims to provide flexible credit solutions for electric SUV models VF 6 and VF 7, supporting VinFast's expansion in India's automotive market, marking another milestone in sustainable mobility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 12:41 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 12:41 IST
VinFast Auto India Teams Up with CSB Bank for Seamless EV Financing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Electric car manufacturer VinFast Auto India has announced a strategic partnership with CSB Bank to provide auto and inventory financing for its dealership network across the country.

The partnership includes a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deliver comprehensive credit solutions for potential customers of its electric SUVs, VF 6 and VF 7. This move is a key part of VinFast's growth strategy in the world's third-largest automotive market.

VinFast India CEO, Tapan Ghosh, emphasized the goal of offering flexible financing solutions to reduce entry barriers and enhance the customer-focused EV experience in India. CSB Bank's Head of Retail Banking, Narendra Dixit, echoed these sentiments, noting the importance of accessible financing as electric mobility gains momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026