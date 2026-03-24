VinFast Auto India Teams Up with CSB Bank for Seamless EV Financing

Electric car manufacturer VinFast Auto India has announced a strategic partnership with CSB Bank to provide auto and inventory financing for its dealership network across the country.

The partnership includes a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deliver comprehensive credit solutions for potential customers of its electric SUVs, VF 6 and VF 7. This move is a key part of VinFast's growth strategy in the world's third-largest automotive market.

VinFast India CEO, Tapan Ghosh, emphasized the goal of offering flexible financing solutions to reduce entry barriers and enhance the customer-focused EV experience in India. CSB Bank's Head of Retail Banking, Narendra Dixit, echoed these sentiments, noting the importance of accessible financing as electric mobility gains momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)