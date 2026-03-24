Inspira Joins Forces with Microsoft to Strengthen Cybersecurity Arsenal
Inspira Enterprise, a leading global cybersecurity provider, is now a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). The collaboration aims to integrate advanced AI-driven cybersecurity solutions into Microsoft's security ecosystem to enhance protection against the growing threat landscape.
- Country:
- India
In a bold move to enhance global cybersecurity capabilities, Inspira Enterprise has become a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). This collaboration underscores Inspira's commitment to integrating AI-enabled cybersecurity solutions with Microsoft's renowned security technologies.
By joining MISA, Inspira Enterprise aims to provide comprehensive security solutions through the integration of Microsoft's cutting-edge products, such as Microsoft Defender, Purview, Intune, Entra, and Sentinel. This partnership seeks to deliver intelligent automation and real-time threat intelligence, bolstering organizations' abilities to combat the rising tide of cyber threats.
Chetan Jain, Managing Director of Inspira Enterprise, emphasized the importance of this affiliation, stating that it aligns their advanced cybersecurity offerings with Microsoft's technology to equip enterprises with robust, scalable security measures in the digital age.
- READ MORE ON:
- Inspira Enterprise
- Microsoft
- cybersecurity
- MISA
- AI
- threats
- security
- technology
- Intune
- Purview
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