Left Menu

Inspira Joins Forces with Microsoft to Strengthen Cybersecurity Arsenal

Inspira Enterprise, a leading global cybersecurity provider, is now a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). The collaboration aims to integrate advanced AI-driven cybersecurity solutions into Microsoft's security ecosystem to enhance protection against the growing threat landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-03-2026 14:28 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 14:28 IST
Inspira Joins Forces with Microsoft to Strengthen Cybersecurity Arsenal
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move to enhance global cybersecurity capabilities, Inspira Enterprise has become a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). This collaboration underscores Inspira's commitment to integrating AI-enabled cybersecurity solutions with Microsoft's renowned security technologies.

By joining MISA, Inspira Enterprise aims to provide comprehensive security solutions through the integration of Microsoft's cutting-edge products, such as Microsoft Defender, Purview, Intune, Entra, and Sentinel. This partnership seeks to deliver intelligent automation and real-time threat intelligence, bolstering organizations' abilities to combat the rising tide of cyber threats.

Chetan Jain, Managing Director of Inspira Enterprise, emphasized the importance of this affiliation, stating that it aligns their advanced cybersecurity offerings with Microsoft's technology to equip enterprises with robust, scalable security measures in the digital age.

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The truth crisis: How AI is reshaping knowledge and power worldwide

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026