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Escalating Cyber Threats: Poland Faces Unprecedented Attacks

Poland experienced a surge in cyberattacks in 2025, significantly rising from the previous year. A destructive attack on the energy system, suspected to originate from Russia, highlighted the threat's severity. Despite avoiding disruptions, experts consider the attack unprecedented among NATO and EU nations, increasing cybersecurity concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 24-03-2026 21:59 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 21:59 IST
Escalating Cyber Threats: Poland Faces Unprecedented Attacks
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  • Poland

Poland has faced a dramatic increase in cyberattacks in 2025, experiencing 2½ times more incidents than the previous year. A notable attack targeted the country's energy systems in December, raising alarms among government and security experts. The attack is believed to have originated from Russian entities, according to Polish authorities and cybersecurity experts.

The incident involved coordinated strikes on a combined heat and power plant, affecting nearly half a million customers, along with multiple renewable energy sources. While Poland's electricity supply remained intact, the event marked a significant escalation in cyber threats, prompting a detailed governmental report and calls for community insights into the incident's specifics.

Cybersecurity teams attribute the infrastructure used in the attack to known Russian threat actors, such as Dragonfly and Sandworm, both linked to previous espionage activities. As Poland strengthens its digital defenses, the incident underscores growing concerns over cybersecurity within NATO and EU nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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