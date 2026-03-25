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Anduril and Palantir Forge Ahead on Trump's Golden Dome Initiative

Anduril and Palantir Technologies are collaborating to develop software for the Golden Dome antimissile shield, a major defense initiative in the U.S. Aiming to intercept ballistic, cruise, and hypersonic missiles, the project involves numerous companies, including SpaceX, as part of an expanded $185 billion effort.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 05:04 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 05:04 IST
Anduril and Palantir Forge Ahead on Trump's Golden Dome Initiative

In a bid to advance President Donald Trump's Golden Dome antimissile shield, Anduril and Palantir Technologies are joining forces to develop innovative software solutions. According to sources, this strategic partnership aligns with the $185 billion mission to create a space-based defensive network against various missile threats.

The expansive initiative, tipped to intercept ballistic, cruise, and hypersonic missiles, has drawn interest from numerous firms vying for a share in its lucrative contracts. Notably, Anduril and Palantir's collaboration with SpaceX on several project components underscores the broad industry attraction.

Despite requests for comments from Reuters, neither company has responded. Earlier reports by the Wall Street Journal echo these developments, highlighting contributions from other industry giants like Lockheed Martin, RTX, and Northrop Grumman as principal contractors.

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