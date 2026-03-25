Avantel Wins Rs 459.9 Crore Contract for Railway Tracking Systems

Technology solutions provider Avantel has announced the receipt of a significant Rs 459.9 crore contract to supply and maintain Real-Time Train Information System (RTIS) devices. This contract was awarded by Zetwerk, a key infrastructure partner for Indian Railways.

The project involves collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and aims at deploying satellite technology to improve train tracking, including monitoring train locations, speeds, and arrival times.

According to Avantel Director Siddhartha Abburi, the contract encompasses the acquisition and annual maintenance of 12,000 RTIS devices over three years, marking a major stride in modernizing railway operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)