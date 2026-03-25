The Waning Shield: Rethinking the U.S. Security Umbrella in the Gulf

The escalating crisis between Iran and the U.S. has raised serious questions about the reliability of American security for energy-rich Gulf nations. The strikes initiated by the U.S. and Israel on February 28 highlighted the vulnerabilities faced by Gulf economies, primarily through missile attacks on critical energy infrastructure.

This has sparked a wider reevaluation of the long-standing petrodollar arrangement, where Gulf states exchange oil priced in dollars for U.S. protection, arms, and technology. However, the U.S.'s current status as a net energy exporter is reducing its dependence on Middle Eastern oil, adding pressure to the existing system.

As the war persists, the Gulf's reliance on the American security umbrella diminishes, prompting consideration of new alliances, particularly in Asia. The implications could be profound, leading to a shift from a petrodollar-based economy to one exploring alternatives like the petroyuan or petrorupee.

(With inputs from agencies.)